Lake Oconee tragedy: Spelman College instructor mourned, Westminster coach missing

The Brief Authorities recovered the body of 49-year-old Joycelyn Nicole Wilson , a Spelman College math instructor, but the search continues for missing Westminster Schools faculty member Gary Jones. Game wardens found an abandoned boat circling near Wallace Dam , with witnesses reporting that two people had been on board earlier that day. The cause of the incident remains unknown , and authorities have not determined what led to Wilson’s death or Jones' disappearance.



Authorities are continuing their search for a man believed to be missing after an abandoned boat was discovered circling near Wallace Dam on Lake Oconee Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), game wardens found the vessel empty but were able to identify its owner. Witnesses in the area told investigators that two people had been on board earlier in the day.

A search was launched for a man and a woman. On Sunday morning, around 9:55 a.m., crews recovered the woman’s body during a surface search, but the man remained missing. Despite extensive searches since the discovery of the boat, the man has yet to be found.

Spelman College Instructor Identified as Victim

On Tuesday, officials identified the deceased woman as 49-year-old Joycelyn Nicole Wilson of Atlanta. Wilson was a senior mathematics instructor at Spelman College, a prestigious historically Black women’s college in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Spelman College expressed their sorrow over her passing:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of a highly respected member of the Spelman College community, Senior Instructor Joycelyn Wilson, who passed away on February 9. Wilson joined Spelman in 2007 as a faculty member in the Department of Mathematics, where she made an indelible impact on both her students and colleagues.

"Before coming to Spelman, she was an instructor at Howard University and American University, both in Washington, DC. While at Spelman, Wilson served as the program director of the Spelman/Salem STEM (S3) Mentoring Program and the Women in Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering Program. Most recently, Wilson served as program director for the Mathematics Research and Mentoring Program.

"Wilson earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Clark Atlanta University, and a second master’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she touched."

Missing Man Identified by School Family

The DNR has not officially released the missing man’s name, stating they will do so only after he is located or the search is completed. However, Westminster Schools, a private Christian school in Atlanta, confirmed that the missing individual is Gary Jones, a faculty member and coach at the institution.

Gary Jones

In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, Westminster Schools described Jones as a valued member of their community:

"Gary Jones is a beloved Westminster faculty member, coach, and parent. On Sunday, we received word from his family that Gary had gone missing while spending time at an area lake. Our entire community is praying for his safe return and for his family during this difficult moment."

What Happened

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not known what happened on Lake Oconee that day. A cause of death has not been released for Wilson and Jones has not been located.

What's next:

The search for Jones continues although it has been paused temporarily because of Wednesday's stormy weather in North Georgia. According to Georgia DNR, they will resume the search if they get a break in the rain and wind.

The backstory:

Lake Oconee is a 19,000-acre lake in central Georgia on the Oconee River near Greensboro and Eatonton. It is a prime destination for boating, fishing, golf and other activities. It is halfway between Atlanta and Augusta.