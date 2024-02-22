Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall's Budget slashed after $1 million judgement

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has voted to slash $200,000 out of Commissioner Natalie Hall’s budget. The bold and unprecedented move comes in the wake of a federal judge awarding her former chief of staff, Calvin Brock, close to a million dollars in a sexual discrimination case.

Brock convinced a judge that Hall fired him when he ended their sexual relationship.

"Commissioner Hall is not the victim. Calvin Brock is the victim. Fulton County taxpayers are the victims," said Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, who sponsored the measure.

The commissioner said she sponsored the legislation to hold Hall accountable for her abuse of power and inappropriate behavior towards her former chief of staff. The move is in addition to a formal censure by the board in October.

The legislation passed by a 4-2 vote, with Chairman Robb Pitts supporting it.

Commissioners oppose slashing Natalie Hall’s budget

Commissioners Marvin Arrington and Dana Barrett opposed the legislation and believe it will have unintended negative effects on Hall's staff and district.

"We're going to court, y'all watch and see. We are going to waste some more taxpayer money," said Arrington.

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall

"Taking it from the district for budget, victimizes the citizens who will be served with less funds than their counterparts in the rest of the county," said Barrett.

The county attorney says Commissioner Hall will have to make some tough decisions in the coming weeks about staffing, training, and other issues.

"How can you support going after Trump for election interference, and you turn a blind eye to a case that has been litigated, and we are held on the line for $1 million?" asked Commissioner Abdur-Rahman.

Reaction to Fulton County commissioner’s budget being slashed

Several citizens gave commissioners an earful, saying taxpayers should not foot the bill for Hall's behavior.

Court drawings show Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall taking the stand to answer questions about the EEOC complaint filed against her. (Supplied)

"Instead of showing some remorse, I think a resignation would be more appropriate and not seek reelection," said taxpayer Matt Roinzac.

"Commissioner hall acted out of line. Period. We the taxpayers should not be at fault for taking the brunt of her bills," said taxpayer Katie Benson.

Voters will have their opportunity to weigh in soon as Hall will be up for reelection in May.