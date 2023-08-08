Sexual harassment EEOC complaint against Fulton County commissioner now in judge's hands

A federal judge will now decide if a former chief of staff was sexually harassed and wrongfully terminated by a Fulton County commissioner.

Calvin Brock says he had to maintain a sexual relationship with District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall in order to keep his chief of staff job.

Hall says the sex was consensual and did not amount to harassment.

Brock’s attorneys say once the 51-year-old wanted out of the sexual relationship, Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall invaded his space by going through his computer, answering his phone and even planting three tracking devices in his car to monitor his every move.

They claim the Navy and Army veteran had nowhere to turn and felt trapped in the sexual relationship, in order to keep his $125,000-a-year job as Hall’s chief of staff.

It came out during the hearing that Commissioner Hall fired Brock just two days after listening to him plan a date with another woman via the tracking device she planted in his car.

Covington Police confirmed Hall purchased all three devices.

On the other side, attorneys for Commissioner Hall say Brock initiated all the sex encounters the two had over a year and a half.

They say he was not in fear of losing his job, and in fact dominated over her and was disrespectful to the commissioner.

As for the tracking devices, the Commissioner Hall invoked her Fifth Amendment right to prevent self-incrimination when asked if she purchased them.

The attorneys for Commissioner Hall concede while the consensual relationship was distasteful, none of hall’s behavior was illegal.

Administrative law Judge Jason Patil, who asked lots of questions during the 6-day trial, will make the final determination.

Don’t expect that ruling anytime soon. FOX 5 was told it could come in September or October.