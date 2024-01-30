Former Fulton chief of staff talks about almost $1M sex discrimination settlement

The former chief of staff for a Fulton County commissioner is speaking out for the first time about his almost million dollar settlement against Fulton County.

Fired Chief of Staff Calvin Brock says he agreed to a sexual relationship with Fulton County commissioner Natalie Hall that he knew was wrong because he wanted to keep his six-figure salary.

Once Brock ended the romance, Hall fired him. That is when the 52-year-old filed an equal Employment Opportunity Complaint that led to a jaw-dropping trial that revealed sexual encounters in Hall's office and her home.

Brock and his attorney said having the traditional roles reversed was going to be tough, but they believed they would prevail because of the overwhelming evidence, including clandestine tracking devices Hall placed in Brock's cars.

Attorney A.J. Mitchell says he tried to settle with the county several times before the trial.

In the end, a federal judge awarded Brock back pay with interest, compensatory damages and attorneys fees. He says he finally feels whole.

He also says he no longer plans to work in government and has completely changed career paths and will be accepting a job in cybersecurity soon.

Fulton County Board votes to censure Natalie Hall

Last October, the Fulton County Commission voted to censure Hall for her behavior and one of her colleagues spoke out about the case then.

"To have a sexual relationship with a subordinate is a lapse in judgment because now you have put the body and the taxpayers at risk," District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.

"Obviously, we do not have the ability to fire one another. That is sort of a different context, in the way of public officials. But we do have the ability to express our public disapproval," said District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis, who led the censure vote.

The final vote was 5-1, with only Commissioner Marvin Arrington supporting Hall.