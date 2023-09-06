Fulton County Commissioner publicly denounced amid sexual harrassment complaint

The Fulton County Commissioners have voted to publicly denounce one of their own.

The 5-to-1 vote censures Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall.

The vote simply means the majority of the commissioners severely disapprove of Hall's decision to engage in sexual relations with her former chief of staff.

There was quite a bit of arguing before the matter was finally voted on.

"You are out of order. It's not properly on the floor. Commissioner Arrington, you are out of order," Chairman Rob Pitts, Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and others yelled over one another.

The Fulton County Commission meeting ran off the rails as commissioners discussed publicly condemning District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall for what they called her unprofessional behavior by having sex with her former chief of staff Calvin Brock.

Brock has filed an EEOC complaint and sued the Commissioner for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington defended Hall and tried to repeatedly stop the vote, suggesting the matter should have been discussed in executive session. Things got so out of hand most commissioners walked away from the meeting.

"The unfortunate thing about this, Commissioner Arrington you cannot hijack this meeting," someone could be heard saying repeatedly.

"Obviously we don't have the ability to fire one another, but we do have the ability to express our public disapproval," Vice Chairman Bob Ellis said.

The vote was ultimately taken over Commissioner Arrington's objection.

The final vote was 5-1 for the public reprimand.

"To have a sexual relationship with a subordinate is a lapse in judgment because now we have put not only put the body, but taxpaying citizens, at risk," Commissioner Khadijah Abdur- Rahman expressed.

FOX 5 reached out to Commissioner Hall's office, but she declined to comment on the censure.