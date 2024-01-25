Fulton County approves sex discrimination settlement for commissioner's former chief of staff

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has approved a settlement for the fired chief of staff of one of their members over a sex discrimination complaint.

Calvin Brock claimed that he was fired by Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall after their romantic relationship ended.

Calvin Brock filed a federal Equal Employment Opportunity complaint against Natalie Hall in federal court. Brock accused Hall of tracking his every move by planting three recording devices in his vehicles and firing him from his job because their relationship went sour.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Fulton County, by way of Commissioner Hall, did discriminate against Brock on the basis of sex.

The judge ordered the county to award the former chief of staff back pay dating back to September 2020 with interest, attorney’s fees, and $65,000 in compensatory damages.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to approve the deal and not to appeal the judge's ruling.

The settlement is worth more than $902,000

In addition to monetary damages, the judge ordered the county to provide supervisory training for Commissioner Hall. The judge also ordered the county to post the EEOC decision as well as the remedies in work areas where employees frequent and post the decision on the county website.

Fulton County Board votes to censure Natalie Hall

Last October, the Fulton County Commission voted to censure Hall for her behavior and one of her colleagues spoke out about the case then.

"To have a sexual relationship with a subordinate is a lapse in judgment because now you have put the body and the taxpayers at risk," District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.

"Obviously, we do not have the ability to fire one another. That is sort of a different context, in the way of public officials. But we do have the ability to express our public disapproval," said District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis, who led the censure vote.

The final vote was 5-1, with only Commissioner Marvin Arrington supporting Hall.

Calvin Brock seen walking into court where he filed an EEOC complaint against his former employer, Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall.

Calvin Brock responds to the judge's ruling

After the ruling, Brock told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor he felt vindicated. He released a statement reading:

"First and foremost, I extend my gratitude to the Federal Equal Opportunity Commission for attentively considering my case and delivering a favorable verdict on my behalf. I am also deeply appreciative of my attorneys for their exceptional representation throughout this legal journey.

"The decision to pursue this case stemmed from a profound belief in safeguarding not just my own name, morals, and rights, but also those of current and future employees, irrespective of gender. Many men might choose to remain silent in the face of such egregious behavior from a female superior, but I felt a compelling need to speak up against the mistreatment that led to my unjust termination. Despite initial doubts about being taken seriously, the presented evidence spoke volumes, and today, I stand vindicated. This chapter can now be closed, allowing me to forge ahead with my life.

"To all personal staff and regular employees of Fulton County, it is crucial to recognize and assert your rights. Do not hesitate to stand up for them, for in doing so, you contribute to creating a workplace where rights are valued and protected."