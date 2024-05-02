Man killed crossing Austell Road in Cobb County late Wednesday night

Shortly before midnight May 1, Cobb County police officers responded to Austell Road near Pat Mell Road following a report of a pedestrian hit by a minivan. Tragically, the pedestrian didn't make it and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say a white minivan was traveling south on Austell Road in the left lane. At the same time, an unidentified man was crossing Austell Road from the side, not using a crosswalk or following the signal.

The man entered the path of the vehicle and was struck.

Police did not provide any additional information about the pedestrian or the driver.

The investigation is ongoing, handled by the Cobb County STEP Unit. Anybody with info is asked to reach out to the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.