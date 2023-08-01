Former chief of staff accuses Fulton County commissioner of sexual harassment, wrongful termination

Explosive allegations emerged in a federal court as Calvin Brock, a former chief of staff for Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall, accused the commissioner of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. The EEOC hearing, which has been likened to a dramatic soap opera, shed light on a controversial relationship that allegedly involved sexual encounters in multiple locations.

Brock, a seasoned law enforcement professional with 15 years of experience, took the stand on Tuesday to testify about his tenure as a community relations manager, a position that earned him an annual salary of $65,000. According to his testimony, he claimed that he was coerced into a sexual relationship with his boss, Commissioner Hall.

The former chief of staff revealed that the relationship began several months into his employment and included sporadic sexual encounters at various places, including his apartment, Commissioner Hall's home, and even her downtown Atlanta office. Shockingly, Brock alleged that Commissioner Hall, who was married at the time, would sometimes emerge naked during working hours at her home.

During the course of their relationship, Brock asserted that he received two promotions, which he implied were a result of his involvement with Commissioner Hall.

However, the relationship eventually came to an end, and Brock expressed his desire to date other women while maintaining his prestigious chief of staff position with a salary of $125,000. It was at this point, he claimed, that Commissioner Hall began to exhibit jealousy and allegedly planted three tracking and recording devices in two of his personal vehicles.

Legal representatives for Commissioner Hall countered Brock's claims, arguing that the sexual relationship was consensual. They went on to assert that Brock willingly told Commissioner Hall that she could have him anytime she wanted, implying that he welcomed the intimate encounters.

In their opening statement, the defense emphasized that Commissioner Hall did not fire Brock; instead, he initiated his own resignation. They disputed the wrongful termination claim and the allegations of sexual harassment.

The hearing is set to span six days and will be decided by the presiding judge, as there is no jury involved. As this high-profile case unfolds, the spotlight remains on the shocking claims and counter-arguments surrounding the former chief of staff's allegations against Commissioner Natalie Hall.