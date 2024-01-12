Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall sexually discriminate against her former chief of staff, judge rules

A federal judge ruled Friday afternoon that Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall did sexually discriminate against her former chief of staff.

Calvin Brock filed a federal Equal Employment Opportunity complaint against Hall in federal court. Brock accused Hall of tracking his every move by planting three recording devices in his vehicles and firing him from his job because he ended the relationship.

In the judge’s 68-page ruling, Fulton County, by way of Commissioner Hall, did discriminate against Brock on the basis of sex after the Commissioner and Brock's romantic relationship went sour.

The judge ordered the county to award the former chief of staff backpay dating back to September 2020 with interest, attorney’s fees, and $65,000 in compensatory damages.

In addition to monetary damages, the judge ordered the county to provide supervisory training for Commissioner Hall. The judge also is requiring the county to post the EEOC decision as well as the remedies in work area where employees frequent and post the decision on the county website.

There was no jury in this case, so the ruling was handed down by the judge stemming from arguments heard during an August hearing.

Fulton County Board votes to censure commissioner

Last October, the Fulton County Commission voted to censure Hall for her behavior and one of her colleagues spoke out about the case then.

"To have a sexual relationship with a subordinate is a lapse in judgment because now you have put the body and the taxpayers at risk," District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.

"Obviously, we do not have the ability to fire one another. That is sort of a different context, in the way of public officials. But we do have the ability to express our public disapproval," said District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis, who led the censure vote.

The final vote was 5-1, with only Commissioner Marvin Arrington supporting Hall.

Fulton County commissioner EEOC decision reaction

FOX 5 reached out to Fulton County officials to get their reaction to this ruling.

Calvin Brock

Commission Chairman Robb Pitts told FOX 5 he is aware of the decision, but neither he nor the commission has been briefed yet on its details by the county attorney.

The former chief of staff told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor he felt vindicated. Brock released his own statement reading:

"First and foremost, I extend my gratitude to the Federal Equal Opportunity Commission for attentively considering my case and delivering a favorable verdict on my behalf. I am also deeply appreciative of my attorneys for their exceptional representation throughout this legal journey.

"The decision to pursue this case stemmed from a profound belief in safeguarding not just my own name, morals, and rights, but also those of current and future employees, irrespective of gender. Many men might choose to remain silent in the face of such egregious behavior from a female superior, but I felt a compelling need to speak up against the mistreatment that led to my unjust termination. Despite initial doubts about being taken seriously, the presented evidence spoke volumes, and today, I stand vindicated. This chapter can now be closed, allowing me to forge ahead with my life.

"To all personal staff and regular employees of Fulton County, it is crucial to recognize and assert your rights. Do not hesitate to stand up for them, for in doing so, you contribute to creating a workplace where rights are valued and protected."