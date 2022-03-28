Fulton County commissioner accused of sexual harassment, wrongful termination of former chief of staff

The former chief of staff for a Fulton County commissioner is claiming he was sexually harassed and wrongfully terminated

Calvin Brock accused Fulton County Commission Vice Chairwoman Natalie Hall of planting tracking devices in two of his cars to monitor his every move.

Brock said Hall hired him as community relations manager, but he was soon promoted to chief of staff. He said things started going awry when he said Hall forced him into a romantic relationship.

The former staffer said when he wanted out of the relationship, the commissioner planted the devices in his car and later fired him.

Brock believes his termination was unjustified and filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint in March 2021.

Brock said he began working for Hall in May 2018 and alleges in his complaint that he was "subjected to unwanted sexual advancement by Natalie Hall, commissioner."

Brock's complaint said he was "forced into a relationship for fear of losing his job and that after he decided to end the relationship, Hall hid tracking devices in his vehicle to track his personal and professional conversations which caused a hostile work environment."

Brock told FOX 5 Atlanta, when the pandemic hit, working for commissioner Hall became extremely difficult because they were working out of her home, and he says many times the rest of the team was not there.

Brock said, when he wanted out, the harassment got bad and Hall planted devices in two of his cars. He even contacted the Covington Police Department back in December, saying he had found three devices placed in his cars without his permission.

Detectives learned of three devices, according to officials, and they are trying to determine where the devices were purchased.

Covington Police tell FOX 5 Atlanta the case is still open.

Hall declined to speak to us about her former chief of staff and his EEO complaint. She referred our questions to Fulton County Attorney Soo Jo.

Jo declined to speak to FOX 5 Atlanta about the complaint, but called it a "disputed matter." Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts didn't comment, either. Both cited potentially litigation that they expect from the former Chief of Staff in the coming months.

