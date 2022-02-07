After law office firebombed, Fulton County commissioner says 'we will not be intimidated'

Atlanta fire investigators are trying to find out who threw a firebomb in Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.’s law office on Sunday night.

The commissioner said the attack seems more like something out of the 1960s that he has read about in history books.

"We will not be intimidated. We will not be turned back. We are fighting against a lot of big cases and big people. In my commissioner role, I've been fighting against the big lie and overturning the election and people are upset about that," Arrington commented.

"When you hear ‘firebomb’ it takes your mind back to a time that... We read about in the history books. It's scary and unnerving," Arrington's partner Vincent Phillips affirmed.

Fire investigators returned to the scene Monday, combing the area for clues.

Commissioner Arrington said a contractor was working in the building at the time. He said his quick response made a huge difference.

"Number one, he startled the perpetrator. Number two, he lessened the amount of damage because he immediately called 911," Arrington said.

The commissioner said he is now looking into cameras for the property and now has a firearm on his hip.

"I just got my weapons carry license. I think you take precautions, in the boxing ring they call that protecting yourself at all times," Commissioner Arrington said with a smile.

Arrington said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens reached out to him and vowed to get the case solved.

