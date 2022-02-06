'Firebomb' thrown into law office building, fire crews respond

Atlanta Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire in southwest Atlanta Sunday evening.

Crews went to the 2000 block of Fairburn Road SW and found a building on fire. The Arrington & Phillips Law Offices are located at the address.

According to fire officials, a firebomb had been thrown into the building. Firefighters were about to successfully extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

____

