Delta donating portion of in-flight sales to breast cancer research in May

Breast Cancer Awareness Month may be in October, but Delta Air Lines is helping with the fight against the disease in a big way in May.

All month, the Atlanta-based airline will donate 25% of all onboard food and beverage sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

On Mother's Day, Delta is donating 100% of all proceeds to the fund.

Delta has been a longtime supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Since 2005, the airline has raised more than $24 million, funding nearly 500,000 hours of research spanning 99 projects.

The airline also organizes an annual "Breast Cancer One" charter flight for employees who are battling or have battled breast cancer.

Customers and employees can also donate to the fundraiser online through Delta's SkyWish.