Father of two murdered near downtown MARTA station

A heartbroken family is speaking out after a father of two was gunned down in the middle of the day.

It happened right outside the MARTA station in Downtown Atlanta.

Investigators have active warrants for a suspect but nearly two months later, no arrest.

Wendell Williams' family said he was on Broad Street that afternoon waiting to meet a friend and go to work. They don’t know why someone would shoot him not once or twice but five times in the back.

"It just don't sound like him to get caught up in anything like that. He's not that type of guy," Williams' mother and sister explained.

They describe him as polite, respectful, and hardworking.

"A very joyful person," Shakeria Williams described of her younger brother. "You rarely see him upset or mad."

Getting the call that he was dead on July 9, took their breath away.

It was around 2:30 that summer afternoon when Atlanta police found the 30-year-old barely alive in southwest Atlanta.

Someone shot him.

The father of two later died at the hospital.

"It's hard to get up and go to work every day and get out of bed. His eight-year-old son asked yesterday, 'If I die, will I see my dad," Shakeria said.

Loved ones said the murder happened right outside several stores, next to the Five Points MARTA Station.

"I have to come through here every day to get on the 21, so I come through every day -- when I get off and when I get on so it's unbearable," Priscilla Owens described the area where her son was killed. "Just to see people walk around here like it's just another person that died."

A week after the killing, investigators released surveillance video of two persons of interest seen running away from the scene.

The family said they don't know them.

Police said they have an active arrest warrant for a suspect but Williams' family said it's difficult to grasp the thought that the killer is still at large.

"The fact that these individuals around here know of the shooter and they choose to protect him," Owens mentioned.

As for this family, all they’re now left with are heartful memories and thoughts of what Wendell’s life could have been.

"We always wanted to start our own business. We always talked about it. We had dreams of doing things together," Shakeria explained.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS (8477).

