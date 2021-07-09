Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting near downtown's Five Points MARTA station

At least one person died Friday afternoon after a shooting in downtown Atlanta near the Five Points MARTA train station, police said.

According to investigators, police officers responded to a shots fired call at 20 Broad Street around 2:20 p.m. The address is located near the Five Points MARTA station.

A male victim was found unconscious at the scene. However, authorities did confirm the man was still breathing.

The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials confirmed.

No word on if a suspect is in custody.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

