Atlanta police release photos of person of interest in homicide near downtown MARTA station

Atlanta police are seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify a person of interest in Friday's deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta.

On Thursday investigators released photos of a person interest in the incident.

On July 9, police officers responded to a 'shots fired' call at 20 Broad Street around 2:20 p.m. The address is located near the Five Points MARTA station.

A male victim was found unconscious at the scene.

The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials confirmed.

In the photos, a female appears to be accompanying a male suspect who was involved in the fatal shooting. The woman was seen wearing and black t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by texting CSA to CRIMES (274637).

Anonymous tipsters will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

