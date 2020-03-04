Coronavirus: Gov. Kemp urges calm

article

Governor Brian Kemp continues to urge Georgians to remain calm in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's good to be prepared, but I don't think right now people need to over-prepare. You don't need to worry about making a run on the grocery store," said Gov. Kemp. "The public is a big part of us responding to this. You know, doing what we're asking them, making sure that they're following the information that's coming out of the Governor's Office, the Department of Public Health or from the CDC."

In a one-on-one interview Wednesday afternoon, he said the number of confirmed cases in the state remains at two, with no tests outstanding.

"We haven't had any more confirmed cases, which is a good thing. We're just taking this day-to-day," said Kemp. "We've got a great team that's working on this. We remain at a very low risk, but we're also going to be very transparent with the people of our state and if that changes, they will hear that from me and they will hear it very quickly."

The governor encourages people to use good hygiene practices, like frequent hand washing to protect themselves.

"Keep your hands clean. Wash your hands. If you're sick, stay at home. If your child's sick, you know, don't go to the ball game. If you start feeling bad, call your doctor before you just show up into a waiting room or an emergency room somewhere," said Gov. Kemp.

Advertisement

Both the Governor's Office and the Attorney General's Office sent out an advisory warning Georgians not to fall victim to coronavirus scams, including potential fishing emails and fake products that promise protection from the bug.