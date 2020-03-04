The Masters, other events moving forward as planned despite threat of Coronavirus outbreak

It is a rite of spring in Georgia, but like many other events that draw a crowd, it could be threatened by a potential outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Augusta National Golf Course released a memo on Wednesday concerning the virus. In it, Chairman Fred S. Ridley stated all events, which begin in less than a month, are moving forward as planned unless the situation dramatically changes.

"The safety, health, and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club," the memo begins. "We are, therefore, mindful of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, which has been widely reported and continues to spread in areas where it has been detected.

The club stated they are consulting with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health in addition to August area authorities to ensure events are as safe as possible.

The club also asks fans who plan to travel to Augusta to stay familiar with the most recent travel protocols and restrictions from the CDC and the U.S. State Department.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur starts April 1, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals is April 5, and the Masters Golf Tournament begins April 9.