Cherokee County private school closed after coronavirus diagnosis

A Cherokee County private school has been temporarily closed after one of its students was diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus.

The closure of Living Science Home Studies, a private co-op school for home school students located in the county, comes after Fulton County's announcement of two people testing positive for the COVID-19, the first and currently only two cases in Georgia.

Fulton County health officials confirmed that the two cases are a 56-year-old man and his 15-year-old son. The man's wife and his 12-year-old child were also exposed and are undergoing testing.

According to the Cherokee County School System, the family affected by the virus had a child who attended classes at school. In response to the diagnosis, the school has closed temporarily.

While the Cherokee County School System does not oversee private schools or home school students but say they will be notified by the Georgia Department of Health if any students have a household connected to the school system.

"Social media posts are being circulated about this case that reference various CCSD schools as being affected, and those rumors are false," a spokesperson for the Cherokee County School System said in a statement.

While officials say there have been Cherokee County residents who have self-quarantined due to recent travel abroad, they say any information about cases of the virus in the county was "false rumors."

