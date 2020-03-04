Coronavirus threat forces Agnes Scott to delay study abroad project

A metro Atlanta college is also taking preventive measures because of the coronavirus.

Agnes Scott College's week-long study abroad project has been postponed.

About 300 students had flights booked for this Friday, but Tuesday the school postponed the trip.

It didn't want to risk the chance of students getting quarantined, stranded or sickened.

The trip would've taken students to one of 15 places around the world next week like Cuba.

Instead of the trip, students will take part in cultural activities throughout metro Atlanta.

Those events will coincide with the place they intended to visit.

