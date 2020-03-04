Officials warning about coronavirus scams targeting Georgians
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are warning Georgians about scammers who may be using the new strain of the coronavirus to target victims.
Officials say the scams include websites selling fake products, emails, texts, and social media posts that are designed to steal unknowing victim's money and personal information.
"It's a shame, but all too often, con artists will use headlines to prey on the fears of consumers and trick them," Kemp said in a statement. "Stay vigilant and make sure you’re getting your information from trusted sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health, and World Health Organization."
The scam could promote awareness and offer fake information about cases of the virus in the area, officials said. They also could ask for donations for victims of the virus or suggest treatments that have not been medically proven.
In some cases, officials say the scam emails may contain malicious attachments.
“Scammers like to seize on whatever is making headlines, particularly when it is an emotionally charged issue,” Carr said. “Now they are taking advantage of people’s fears about contracting this virus to try to con them out of their money. Georgians should be extra cautious about unsolicited contacts or offers and report any suspicious activity to our office.”
The Office of the Governor offered these tips to help you be able to catch a potential scammer in the act:
Advertisement
• Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. It could download a virus onto your computer or device. Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up-to-date.
• Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying that have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health, and World Health Organization.
• Ignore online offers for vaccinations. If you see ads touting prevention, treatment, or cure claims for the Coronavirus, ask yourself: if there’s been a medical breakthrough, would you be hearing about it for the first time through an ad or sales pitch?
• Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.
• Be alert to “investment opportunities.” The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is warning people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure Coronavirus and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result.
• Be advised that scammers may overcharge for health-related products or their shipping costs, so always comparison shop.