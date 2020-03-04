Officials warning about coronavirus scams targeting Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are warning Georgians about scammers who may be using the new strain of the coronavirus to target victims.

Officials say the scams include websites selling fake products, emails, texts, and social media posts that are designed to steal unknowing victim's money and personal information.

"It's a shame, but all too often, con artists will use headlines to prey on the fears of consumers and trick them," Kemp said in a statement. "Stay vigilant and make sure you’re getting your information from trusted sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health, and World Health Organization."

The scam could promote awareness and offer fake information about cases of the virus in the area, officials said. They also could ask for donations for victims of the virus or suggest treatments that have not been medically proven.

In some cases, officials say the scam emails may contain malicious attachments.

“Scammers like to seize on whatever is making headlines, particularly when it is an emotionally charged issue,” Carr said. “Now they are taking advantage of people’s fears about contracting this virus to try to con them out of their money. Georgians should be extra cautious about unsolicited contacts or offers and report any suspicious activity to our office.”

The Office of the Governor offered these tips to help you be able to catch a potential scammer in the act:

