Gov. Kemp: 2 coronavirus patients in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp, during a late-night press conference, announced two people in Georgia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both patients lived together and recently returned from Italy.

The patients lived in Fulton County, according to officials, and contacted their doctor once they returned and felt sick. Because of their travel history, they had contacted their doctor and arraigned to meet the doctor without putting the general public at risk.

WATCH: LIVE COVERAGE ON FOX 5 NEWS AT 10

Governor Brian Kemp said he will be accompanied by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who is the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek, Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia Department of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

APP USERS: WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

SEE ALSO: Gov. Kemp names state coronavirus task force

Advertisement

It is unclear why the governor chose the late hour to hold the press conference at the State Capitol.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to six Monday and the disease spread to ever more countries and world capitals, even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks.