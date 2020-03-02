Coronavirus screening at Atlanta's airport

Five countries are now considered high risk by the CDC because of the coronavirus. This includes China, Italy, South Korea, Iran, and Venezuela.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday passengers must be screened before and after boarding.

However, FOX 5’s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to travelers from these high-risk countries who report inconsistencies.

Travelers arriving from South Korea say they met CDC officials.

“The [Centers for Disease Control] asked us questions, took our temperature and made sure were OK,” said Olivia Adams.

But that wasn’t the case for travelers arriving from Italy.

“I didn’t see anyone screening. We were only screened before we got on the plane in Italy,” said Les Murphy.