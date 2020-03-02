Atlanta Archdiocese issues advisory amid coronavirus fears

Some places of worship in metro Atlanta are now taking precautionary steps amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta sent out an advisory to give parishes options to stay safe.

"Giving the ongoing concerns over COVID-19, we have decided to suspend distribution of the Precious Blood for the time being," the letter reads in part.

Individual pastors can decide whether or not to suspend communion.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese says these are the same options that pastors usually have during the regular flu season.

Many pastors have already taken these precautions to prevent the spread of flu in their communities.

The Archdiocese decision comes in the midst of two people dying in Washington state, the first casualties from the disease in the U.S.

Cases of the virus have now been found in states including Rhode Island, New York, and California.