Clayton County ex-sheriff Victor Hill accuses current sheriff of mismanagement

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is criticizing the current Clayton County sheriff, Levon Allen, on social media.

Hill, who was sheriff for 15 years, was convicted in 2022 of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the jail when he was sheriff. Hill disregarded the detainees' rights when he put them in restraint chairs for hours as punishment.

The former sheriff was sentenced to 18 months in prison on May 15, 2023.

However, Hill was transferred last month from the prison to community confinement, which will be overseen by the bureau's Atlanta Residential Reentry Management Office. Community confinement means that Hill is either under house arrest or at a halfway house until his projected release date on April 26, 2024.

Following his full release in April, the former sheriff will be on six years of supervised probation and must also complete 100 hours of community service.

The former sheriff, who is referring to himself as "retired," posted a message on Facebook along with a photograph of himself in uniform.

Hill starts out by thanking the community for the "warm reception" upon his return and "unwavering support." He also refers to his conviction as being "politically motivated."

Hill then says that the sheriff's office is $14 million over budget. He claims that the current sheriff, Levon Allen, used $2 million to buy electric vehicles, spent $10,000 on personal clothing, and allowed his friends and ten family members on the sheriff's office payroll to claim unlimited overtime.

He also claims that secretaries and clerks have been issued police vehicles instead of assigning them to deputies who need them and on-duty personnel have been used to help family and friends to move furniture.

Hill then says that the "mismanagement" of the sheriff's office has led to three inmates being murdered at the Clayton County Jail while others are frequently stabbed or assaulted, including an officer who was stabbed in the head by an inmate.

Hill concludes by saying he will no longer endorse Allen as sheriff.

FOX 5 has reached out to both Victor Hill and Clayton County Sherfiff LeVon Allen for interviews.



