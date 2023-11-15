Computer issue kept inmates who posted bond in Clayton County Jail

A computer issue caused problems this week for several metro Atlanta sheriff's offices.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen told FOX 5 their connection to the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) system was restored Wednesday, after having issues connecting to it since Monday.

"We had about 45 inmates that are pending to be released," said Sheriff Allen Wednesday morning. "Quite naturally, we do not want to release anyone who's potentially dangerous or wanted from somewhere else to our citizens in Clayton County."

The GCIC system is used to look up someone's criminal history. Sheriff Allen said while it was down, they had to manually go through cases.

"What we're doing is going through each bond of the 45 inmates, and anybody that lives locally or that we can release, we are trying to do that," the sheriff told FOX 5. "Ultimately, it becomes a big liability on myself, but it's something I'm willing to take, versus it just being the right thing to do to get the people that have paid their bonds home to their families."

In Paulding County, Sgt. Ashley Henson with the sheriff's office said they, too, had issues connecting to the system. However, he said the connection was restored Wednesday.

A GBI spokesperson sent the following statement to FOX 5:

"The GBI’s GCIC systems are working properly. We have received calls that some users are experiencing connectivity issues at the local level. GCIC has advised users to check their computer’s browser settings & modify their saved website name. Some users were using a hyperlink of ‘HTTP' but it should be ‘HTTPS.’ This has resolved many of the identified issues."

Despite what the two counties reported, GBI says the GCIC system has worked properly all week.