Computer problem prevents Clayton County inmates from being released

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY - A malfunction in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's (GBI) Crime Information Center caused a delay in inmates being released from jail in Clayton County. The problem lasted for days, according to the GBI.

A spokesperson confirmed the Automated Fingerprint Identification System had been down since Wednesday, meaning if someone was arrested in Clayton County for shoplifting and posted bond, they still weren't released because officials were unable to check to see if the individual was wanted in another jurisdiction.

The malfunction affected hundreds of people in Clayton County.

The GBI told FOX 5 that system was finally restored at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

"We recognize this as a vital service for criminal justice agencies and have notified our users that the service has been restored," the spokesperson said. 