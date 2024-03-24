'Shoot Hoops, Not Guns' Clayton County event held in honor of teen killed in mass shooting

article

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen has dedicated himself to finding the gunman who murdered 19-year-old Kiyre Allen during a mass shooting in August 2022.

Five people were shot that day outside the Parks at Leeds off of Riverdale Road. Kiyre's mother told FOX 5 Atlanta her son had just graduated from Creekside High School a few months prior.

On Sunday, Allen brought his deputies out to an event organized by Catrice called "Shoot Hoops, Not Guns." The event was designed to give back to the community, providing a fun, safe outlet for the youth.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Not only did Sheriff Allen participate in the annual basketball game as a coach, but he also reportedly promised Catrice that he, himself, would join the hunt to bring her son's killer to justice.

So far, Kiyre's family has raised a $25,000 reward for information that leads to finding the suspect.

Anyone with information about his death is encouraged to go to Clayton police or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.