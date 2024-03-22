Family of Clayton County teen killed in mass shooting raises $25K reward for killer’s arrest

Nineteen-year-old Kiyre Allen’s family has raised a $25,000 reward to find his killer.

The teen was among five people shot outside the Parks at Leeds off Riverdale Road in Clayton County in August 2022.

Allen’s mom, Catrice said he had just graduated from Creekside High School that past May.

"If it still feels fresh, it feels like it just happened," she said. "I’m patient, I know in due time that we will get justice."

Police have not disclosed the events leading up to this incident. However, Allen stated it all started with an accusation against him and his friends for stealing a dirt bike.

With no answers about who took her son’s life, she hopes the reward will be enough motivation for anyone who knows something to come forward.

Clayton County investigators have not said if they have a suspect.

Through it all, Catrice Allen says she forgives the person who murdered her only son and best friend.

"I know he’s OK," she said. "I know he’s in heaven."

While she said she’s confident in investigators’ efforts, Allen is also taking action.

On Sunday, she is holding an event to get kids engaged, called "Shoot Hoops, Not Guns," as part of an annual effort to give back to the community.

It’s scheduled for 4 p.m. at Jamestown Park.

"Every day I feel him with me," she said. "That’s how I know he’s up there in heaven, because his presence is strong."

The 19-year-old’s family pleaded to anyone with information about his death to go to Clayton police or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS, with which you can remain anonymous.