Teen killed in Clayton County quadruple shooting, family says

The family of 19-year-old Kiyre Allen is heartbroken, and they want answers.

Family members tell FOX 5 Atlanta that he was shot and killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting in Clayton County, in which three others were also hurt.

Clayton County police say that they got the call around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday at The Parks at Leeds apartment complex, off of Riverdale Road.

His aunt told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that he had just graduated from Creekside High School, where he was voted Mr. Creekside. She said that the family isn’t ready to speak publicly, still processing the loss, but they want the world to know that he was a talented entertainer with big aspirations.

Police did not mention a suspect or description, nor what led up to the gunfire.

Neighbor Darrell Winn was also struck with a bullet. He said he was celebrating his birthday before the shots.

"We was all barbecuing and enjoying ourselves and I was on the steps smoking a cigarette," Winn said. "All of a sudden a bullet came out of the sky and ripped through my foot. Went straight through."

Doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital released him Sunday afternoon. The condition of the other two victims is unclear.

"First time ever being shot, it took me a minute to actually wrap my head around it," Winn said.

Allen’s family says they have no idea how this happened or what led up to it. Neither did Winn.

"I don’t remember someone aiming a gun at me and shooting it," he said.

The 19-year-old’s family pleads to anyone with information about his death to go to Clayton police or call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS, with which you can remain anonymous.