Inmate 'brutally' beats cellmate to death in Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

An inmate in the Clayton County jail is facing charges of murder and more after officials say he brutally beat his cellmate to death.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says Abdul Woodard is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery.

Officials say Woodard was arrested at Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport on two counts of baggage removal on Dec. 15, 2023.

While waiting for his hearing, officials say Woodard was moved to a cell where he slept on the floor. On Thursday night, investigators say Woodard "murdered one of his roommates."

This is the second inmate death at the jail in less than 50 days.

In November, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said they were investigating a "racially-motivated" murder after inmate Jaquez Jackson allegedly beat his cellmate - kicking and slamming his head on the toilet.

Jackson reportedly stated several times he did not like Mexicans/Hispanics and wanted to kill them.

Conditions at the jail have been described as deplorable with Sen. Jon Ossoff calling on the Department of Justice to open an investigation into how inmates were treated.

"There are credible reports and significant evidence, in my view, that conditions in the jail are inhumane, are dangerous, and put lives at risk," Ossoff said in September.

Allen has blamed overcrowding for the situation, saying that over 300 inmates are sleeping on the floor, causing the situation to become a "deadly cage match."

He has asked the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to allow him to use mobile trailers to give inmates more places to sleep.

