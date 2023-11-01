Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County jailer arrested for 'facilitating' inmate fight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
(Credit: Clayton County Sheriffs Office)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County Jail correctional officer could be facing jail time himself after he was caught allowing a group of inmates to have violent access to another.

Investigators say Officer Jalen Clausell facilitated an assault against one inmate by giving four others the okay to cause him "phsyical bodily injury."

Inmates Isaiah Campuzano, Jevontavious Hall, Lamonte Turner and Keshon White have been charged with aggravated assault.

Jalen Clausell (Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Clausell was stripped of his title, fired and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, reckless conduct and violation of oath by a public officer.

"This is not a game of ‘monkey see, monkey do,’" a spokesperson for the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said on Sheriff Levon Allen's behalf. "Sheriff Allen is committed to cleaning both the streets and jail of Clayton County."