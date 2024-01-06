27-year-old Clayton County inmate attacked, killed in overcrowded jail cell, officials say

The family of a man who was killed in a Clayton County jail cell is demanding accountability from the Clayton County Sheriff’s office. They say the tragedy never should have happened.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, they have around 1,500 beds. The problem is there are 1,900 inmates.

In many cases, three inmates are forced into a cell, which contributed to 27-year-old Johnathan Pettigrew's killing inside one of their cells, according to sheriff’s office.

"My brother was a beautiful soul. My brother, he was 27 years old. He made everybody laugh. Everybody that knew him, they loved him," Michael Pettigrew told FOX 5.

Johnathan came from a large family. His mother, alongside six siblings and their individual families, met FOX 5 outside the Clayton County Jail on Saturday, demanding accountability in the wake of his death.

"You had one job," Myla, Johnathan's sister said. "And that was to keep my brother safe. And you didn't do that. And so now you owe us something for that. Our brother deserves to have justice for his life."

The Clayton County Sheriff’s office told the media Thursday that inmate Abdul Woodard was moved into the cell Johnathan already shared with another inmate due to overcrowding.

Shortly after, investigators say Woodard beat Johnathan to death.

The Pettigrew family says Johnathan was in jail for a probation violation.

"This is not right," Caleb Pettigrew, Johnathan's brother said. "It ain't right!"

In the wake of this, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen has called on the Clayton County Commission to allow them to use mobile trailers to alleviate some of the overcrowding, and to provide $6.5 million to permanently expand the jail’s capacity.

But in a statement to FOX 5, Chairman Jeffrey Turner said the commission "has provided millions of dollars to fund all aspects of the sheriff’s office."

The family has suggested the county consider early release for some inmates when overcrowding becomes a problem.

Johnathan was only one week shy of being released before he was killed.

"He was to be released. If he was overcrowded, if he's supposed to be out in a week, they could get him early release," Marsha Pettigrew, Johnathan's mother told FOX 5.

The mother says the county and sheriff’s office need to make changes after her son died in their custody.

"You’re over the whole corrections facility, do it the right way," she said. "Stop killing our families under your care. Stop killing them. Stop killing them!"

In a statement released by County Commission Chair Jeffrey Turner, he went on to say that they are "seeking funding solutions to address the sheriff’s housing request."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

