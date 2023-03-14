Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced on federal civil rights charges

Victor Hill, Clayton County's former top lawman, will find out how long he'll end up spending behind bars in a federal prison Tuesday.

In October 2022 a federal jury in Atlanta convicted Hill on six of seven counts of violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail from December 2019 to May 2020 by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours shortly after their arrests.

A cell phone video recorded by a former Clayton County Sheriff's Office employee captured the then-sheriff's conversation with a man named Joseph Arnold as he was booked into the jail on Feb. 25, 2020. Arnold was accused of assaulting two women inside a Forest Park grocery store earlier that month.

VIDEO, PHOTOS REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT CONVICTED SHERIFF VICTOR HILL IN FEDERAL TRIAL

A sketch of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in federal court. (Provided by Lauren Lacy)

"What was you doing in Clayton County that day?" Hill asked Arnold.

"It's a democracy, sir. It's the United States," Arnold replied.

"No, it's not. Not in my county," responded Hill.

When Arnold challenged Hill on his right "to a fair and speedy trial," Hill told sheriff's office employees to bring him a restraint chair.

"Roll that chair 'round here," Hill ordered. "Roll that chair 'round here."

Prosecutors also introduced surveillance videos from inside the jail that showed Sheriff Hill's interactions with Glenn Howell on April 27, 2020. Howell, a landscaper, had a dispute with a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy about payment for work that Howell did on the deputy's property.

Sheriff Hill called Howell to try to intervene and the conversation became heated. When Howell tried to contact Hill again, Hill obtained a warrant for Howell's arrest on a charge of harassing communications. Howell turned himself in a few days later.

In the video, Howell is pictured sitting on a bench for several minutes. He appears to follow commands as an intake officer searches him and processes his belongings. At one point, prosecutors pointed out, jail staff left Howell alone in the intake area—something attorneys argued they would not have done if Howell was a threat.

Footage shows Hill arriving about an hour later and speaking to Howell in the hallway. Less than a minute into the conversation, Howell was placed into a waiting restraint chair.

According to a 2018 policy approved by Hill, restraint chairs "may be used by security staff to provide safe containment of an inmate exhibiting violent or uncontrollable behavior and to prevent self-injury, injury to others or property damage when other control techniques are not effective." The sheriff's office restraint chair policy explains that officers should remove someone from the device "when they have determined that there is no longer a threat to self or others, or the inmate must be transported to another facility."

Multiple witnesses, however, testified that when Sheriff Hill ordered someone into a restraint chair, it was understood that person was not to be released for four hours, the maximum allowed under the policy.

These images show the restraint chair used at the Clayton County Jail and a close-up of the warning label on the back. This is just some of the visual evidence obtained by FOX 5 from the federal trial of former Victor Hill. (Supplied)

During the trial, two former jail detainees testified that deputies kept them in restraint chairs for hours, leaving them in pain and causing them to urinate on themselves while they were bound.

One of them testified it felt "like torture."

Sheriff Hill took the stand in his own defense and testified that he stood by his decisions to restrain the detainees, telling jurors he "acted lawfully."

The jury, however, disagreed in six of the seven instances, convicting him for violating the rights of Arnold, Howell, Desmond Bailey, Raheem Peterkin, Walter Thomas and a 17-year-old, who FOX 5 has chosen not to identify.

The ex-lawman will go before a judge for his sentencing hearing at around 9:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.