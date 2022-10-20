Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he stands by use of restrain chairs

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand on Thursday in his own defense. He said he stands by his decision to order detainees into restraint chairs.

A federal grand jury indicted Hill on charges that he violated the rights of seven pre-trial detainees inside the jail by having employees strap them into restraint chairs for four hours or more. Prosecutors argue the sheriff's own policy manual states restraint chairs are only to be used to contain inmates who pose a threat to themselves or others.

For more than three hours, Hill testified on his own behalf. During his time on the stand, Hill defended his decision to put those seven detainees in the restraint chair.

Defense Attorney Marissa Goldberg walked Hill through every instance prosecutors allege he violated the law and he explained his reasoning.

"I knew that he was someone that needed to be restrained for safety" Hill said of his order to place Raheem Peterkin into a chair in December 2019.

Peterkin, who testified for the prosecution, was charged for his alleged role in a standoff with police. His case is still pending.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office policy, "Officers may use the restraint chair for emergencies... when an inmate has demonstrated violent or uncontrollable behavior... or to prevent inmate self-injury, injury to others or property damage."

Prosecutors contend Hill violated his own policy in these cases and the chair is only supposed to be used until an inmate is under control.

However, Hill pointed to the word "prevent" in his testimony.

"The chair can be used as a preventative measure, not just a reactive measure," he told the court.

Hill also testified his staff members have used the restraint chair without him nearly 600 times over the approximately four years they have had the equipment at the jail.

Hill testified he never used the restraint chair arbitrarily or as punishment.

The suspended sheriff was just one of four witnesses called by the defense on Thursday, but Hill took up the majority of the time on the stand. His testimony will likely also have the biggest impact on the jury.

The defense rested its case and the jury is scheduled to be back Friday morning for closing arguments.