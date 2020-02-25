Arrest in connection to Forest Park grocery store beating

Law enforcement in Clayton County said they have made an arrest in connection to the savage beating of an 80-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter while in the checkout line at a grocery store.

Joseph Kenneth Arnold was arrested Tuesday by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

POLICE RELEASE SKETCH OF MAN WHO ATTACKED SENIOR CITIZEN, DAUGHTER AT FOREST PARK STORE

Joseph Kenneth Arnold (Clayton County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

It happened Feb. 3 at the Wholesale Food Outlet on Jonesboro Road. Surveillance video shows the suspect punching the 60-year-old woman, then grabbing her 80-year-old mother by her hair, throwing her off her motorized scooter.

The victims said the man thought the elderly woman was trying to cut in line.

Both women suffered minor injuries.