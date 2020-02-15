Women injured in terrifying Forest Park grocery store attack

A trip to a Forest Park grocery store turned violent after an 80-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter were both savagely attacked.

On Feb. 3, Shoppers stopped and watched in horror as the two women were viciously beaten at the Wholesale Food Outlet on Jonesboro Road.

The suspect punched the 60-year-old woman, then grabbed her 80-year-old mother by her hair, throwing her off her motorized scooter.

Onlookers were stunned before an employee stepped in.

Victim Mary Gardner said she couldn't believe what happened.

"This man actually grabbed me and pulled me off of that cart and threw me on the floor," Gardner said. "You know, it happened so fast you don't know what's going on. So when he heard them talking about calling the police he got out of there."

Advertisement

The victims say the man through the elderly woman was trying to cut in line.

Both women suffered minor injuries. Kathy Malone, the victim's daughter, was hit in the head.

Her 80-year-old mother is thankful it wasn't worse.

"I just pray to God and tell him 'Thank you' cause he could have had a gun or something. He could have killed us," she said.

The woman are grateful to the store manager for putting himself in between them and the attack to stop the barrage of blows.

Now police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect.

"I want somebody to be able to recognize this man so that they can get him off the street. Because if he did that to us, he'll do anything to anybody," Malone said.

Police shared surveillance video and images of the man leaving the store once the police were called.

Officials say he was last seen driving a light-colored sedan which was possibly a Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information that could help, please call Forest Park police.