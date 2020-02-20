Police release sketch of man who attacked senior citizen, daughter at Forest Park store

Police in Forest Park hopes a composite sketch of a man who attacked a senior citizen at a grocery store will lead to his arrest.

It happened on Feb. 3 at the Wholesale Food Outlet located at 4855 Jonesboro Road. Forest Park police said an 80-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter were both savagely attacked while waiting in the checkout line. The suspect punched the 60-year-old woman, then grabbed her 80-year-old mother by her hair, throwing her off her motorized scooter.

WOMEN INJURED IN TERRIFYING FOREST PARK GROCERY STORE ATTACK

The victims say the man thought the elderly woman was trying to cut in line.

Both women suffered minor injuries.

Police previously shared surveillance video and images of the man leaving the store once the police were called.

Advertisement

Thursday, police released a sketch created with the help of a Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist.

Officials say he was last seen driving a light-colored sedan which was possibly a Toyota Corolla with the tag's first three letters believed to be "RHP."

In response to the attack, law enforcement in Clayton County says they are offering a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who can help catch the suspect.

Police described the man as a black male at least 50 years old who is over 6 feet tall and weighs over 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing rose-colored glasses and bright orange or red shoes.

Anyone with information that could help, please call Forest Park police or the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.