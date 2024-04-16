Atlanta ranked as 4th most mosquito-infested city by Terminex

article

As temperatures rise across the nation, mosquitoes are making their presence known earlier than usual. Historically, May marks the beginning of mosquito season, but recent trends show these pesky insects emerging sooner and lingering for longer durations.

Terminix® compiled a list of the top 50 mosquito-infested cities in the United States, using service data from 2023. While these cities were identified based on Terminix service data, any region experiencing seasonal temperatures above 55 degrees Fahrenheit is susceptible to mosquito activity, with coastal areas and regions with higher humidity being particularly vulnerable.

The top five cities identified by Terminix are:

Los Angeles, California New York, New York Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mosquitoes are not only annoying, but also pose a threat by transmitting diseases such as West Nile virus and Zika virus. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), reported cases of West Nile virus in the U.S. tripled from 2020 to 2021.

In September 2023, DeKalb County health officials confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county since 2020.

In 2022, mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were found in traps near Grant and Washington parks and the Atlanta BeltLine trail in the West End in Fulton County.

Signs of West Nile virus include fever, headache and sore throat; lack of appetite; muscle aches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; swollen lymph nodes; abdominal pain; and rash.

To combat mosquito-borne illnesses, Dr. Sydney Crawley, Principal Vector Scientist for Terminix, offers practical tips:

Defend: Use an EPA-approved insect repellent containing at least 20 to 30% DEET, applied according to label directions. Avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito-biting hours, which vary depending on the species.

Dress: Wear light-colored clothing, long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors, particularly near water or wooded areas. Some repellents work best on skin, while others are more effective when applied to clothing.

Drain: Eliminate standing water around your property, as mosquitoes can breed in as little as one tablespoon of water. Regularly inspect and clean out gutters, drains, and containers like fountains, birdbaths, and flower pots to prevent water accumulation.

While DIY methods provide some protection against mosquitoes, professional assistance is recommended in areas with known infestations. Collaborate with a local pest control expert to develop tailored mosquito control solutions.