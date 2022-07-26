West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes in 3 more Atlanta traps

article

Health officials have found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus in two more traps in Atlanta this week.

Mosquitoes trapped near Grant Park and Washington Park have tested positive for the virus. This as more mosquitoes have been found to have the virus near the popular Atlanta BeltLine trail in the West End.

The Fulton County Board of Health said this is the second time in two weeks the virus has been detected in mosquitoes trapped near Brown Middle School

Residents in those areas will be notified about nighttime spraying and prevention tips.

Last week, DeKalb County said the virus was found in mosquitoes trapped in East Atlanta, Chamblee, unincorporated DeKalb County, and Doraville.

Mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus are prevalent in the South from July to October. Health officials have traps throughout the metro Atlanta area to capture mosquitoes and larvae to test for specific diseases. Officials hope the early warning could help prevent the spread of those diseases.

Residents can mitigate the spread by ensuring there are no containers with standing water on their properties, including flowerpots, wading pools, buckets and pet bowls. Those who are outside are also encouraged to use mosquito repellent and consider dressing to cover exposed skin.

To learn more the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Fulton County Department of Health, or the DeKalb County Board of Health..