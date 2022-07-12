West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes along Atlanta BeltLine, health officials says

article

A mosquito captured near the popular Atlanta BeltLine trail in the West End has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Fulton County Board of Health made the announcement Tuesday. Officials said the mosquito was trapped near Brown Middle School near the southwest section of the popular walking trail.

"Although a single mosquito pool found in the Southwest Atlanta tested positive, I encourage all residents to be vigilant in practicing personal protection and mosquito control methods," said Galen Baxter, RHES, district environmental health director, Fulton County Board of Health. "We’ve had a lot of rain in recent days, and warm temperatures coupled with containers holding rainwater create the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes."

Mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus are prevalent in the South from July to October. Health officials have traps throughout the metro Atlanta area to capture mosquitoes and larvae to test for specific diseases. Officials hope the early warning could help prevent the spread of those diseases.

"Whenever there’s a positive mosquito pool identified, mitigation measures are put into place. This includes educating and informing neighbors as well as the use of EPA approved mosquito adulticides and larvicides in and around the area to reduce the number of mosquitoes and potential for human exposure. Adulticides are administered at night, which typically involves spraying from a truck. If you see a truck in your area spraying for mosquitoes, don’t be alarmed," said Baxter.

Residents can mitigate the spread by ensuring there are no containers with standing water on their properties, including flowerpots, wading pools, buckets and pet bowls. Those who are outside are also encouraged to use mosquito repellent and consider dressing to cover exposed skin.

To learn more the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health, or the Fulton County Department of Health.