One million mosquitoes in Florida caught on Sanibel Island

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lee County Mosquito Control District shows off a pile of one million mosquitoes. (Credit: Lee County Mosquito Control District)

Have you ever thought about what a pile of one million mosquitoes would look like? Florida has your answer.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District recently posted photos on its Facebook page of one million mosquitoes lumped together into a pile after getting caught in a trap on Sanibel Island.

Employees caught the mosquitoes last summer.

"Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes looks like??" officials wrote on their Facebook page. "Check out the results of an LCMCD trapping project that took place in one section of one neighborhood on Sanibel Island over the summer of 2021."

RELATED: Certain colors attract mosquitoes, study shows

The district didn't elaborate on its trapping project or how workers were able to capture so many of the insects.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes "can spread pathogens (germs) through bites." Various illnesses carried by the insects include West Nile virus, dengue, or malaria.

Over 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental United States and US territories, according to the CDC.

Some cases of the West Nile Virus are already being reported this year.

Mississippi’s first 2022 case of West Nile virus was reported in January. The virus can cause flu-like symptoms in people who are bitten by infected mosquitoes, health experts said. It can progress to be more serious, leading to meningitis or encephalitis.

State health officials said residents should avoid mosquito bites by using a recommended mosquito repellent, those with up to 30% DEET; cover arms and legs with long sleeves and pants while outside and remove standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.