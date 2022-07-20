West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos at multiple DeKalb County locations

article

DeKalb County health officials have detected the West Nile Virus in mosquitos in multiple areas of the county.

The DeKalb County Board of Health says four of its mosquito surveillance traps tested positive Tuesday for the virus.

The traps were located in the East Atlanta, Chamblee, unincorporated DeKalb County, and Doraville.

The positive specimens come a week after the virus was found in a mosquito captured near Brown Middle School near the southwest section of the Atlanta BeltLine.

So far, there have been no human cases of the virus confirmed in the DeKalb County. In 2021, officials say they found 13 West Nile-positive mosquito collections from 11 different sites with no cases of human infection.

Mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus are prevalent in the South from July to October. Health officials have traps throughout the metro Atlanta area to capture mosquitoes and larvae to test for specific diseases. Officials hope the early warning could help prevent the spread of those diseases.

Residents can mitigate the spread by ensuring there are no containers with standing water on their properties, including flowerpots, wading pools, buckets and pet bowls. Those who are outside are also encouraged to use mosquito repellent and consider dressing to cover exposed skin.

To learn more the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health, or the DeKalb County Board of Health..