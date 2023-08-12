Atlanta new winner of Beyoncé 'everybody on mute' war after first show in Atlanta

article

Atlanta is apparently the new winner of the "everybody on mute" war after Beyoncé's show on Friday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

It appears to have started at the beginning of the Renaissance Tour in Stockholm.

During the song "Energy," Beyoncé sings, "Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move / Look around, everybody on mute." At that time, she and her backup singers freeze for a few seconds and signal the crowd to go mute by putting a finger over their lips.

Beyoncé's fans took it as a challenge and now fans are competing to see who can be the quietest at each of her shows.

Fans have shared hundreds of videos on social media and have even started giving out cards with instructions at concerts, according to Pop Crave.

Beyoncé told the crowd in Atlanta last night that they had won the mute war. However, nothing has been posted by her official website as of early Saturday morning.

On Aug. 7, the website posted that the crowd at her Washington, D.C., was the mute war winner.

Beyoncé's tour is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 27 in New Orleans. Before then, she will perform in multiple cities including Miami, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Francisco, California; and Dallas, Texas.

The Renaissance World Tour has been highly successful so far. In fact, it is now Beyoncé's highest-grossing tour ever, replacing the Formation World Tour. It's expected to earn $500 million plus by the end of the tour, according to Billboard magazine.

There are two more shows in Atlanta -- tonight (Saturday) and Monday, Aug. 14. If Atlanta did not decisively win the "everybody on mute" war last night, fans have two more chances to be victorious.



