Cobb County hiring practices reportedly discriminated against Black firefighter candidates

The U.S. Justice Department has settled a lawsuit with Cobb County over claims that the county used hiring practices that discriminated against African American firefighter candidates, according to a press release. The settlement resolves allegations that Cobb County violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by using credit checks and a written exam that unfairly impacted African American applicants.

As part of the settlement, Cobb County will no longer use these hiring practices and will pay $750,000 in back wages to the affected candidates. Additionally, up to 16 of these candidates will be hired as firefighters and given seniority retroactively.

"This settlement should send a strong message to employers that reliance on a job applicant’s credit history may be discriminatory and unlawful," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "Consumer credit checks create a Catch-22 for people seeking access to job opportunities. Cobb County’s hiring practices created artificial barriers that prevented qualified Black job candidates from being considered for firefighter positions. Discriminatory barriers, like credit checks, not only cost candidates a fair chance at a job, they also prevent the public from being served by firefighters drawn from the most robust hiring pool possible."

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia added that all job applicants should have an equal opportunity to compete. He stressed that eliminating discriminatory hiring policies is crucial for ensuring fairness in employment.

The Justice Department's lawsuit argued that Cobb County's hiring process unfairly screened candidates based on their credit histories and performance on a written exam, which wasn't relevant to the actual firefighting job. These practices disproportionately affected African American applicants.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved the settlement with the Justice Department during their April meeting.

Before the meeting, Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said, "In 2020, our fire department ceased the practices that led to the DOJ’s contentions. I look forward to resolving this with the DOJ to end any practices that could have unintended disparate or discriminatory impacts. Our goal is and should always to be inclusive in finding the best candidates to work in Cobb County."

Fire Chief Bill Johnson also released a statement saying, "We are pleased that the DOJ’s comprehensive review confirmed no intentional discrimination in our hiring practices and identified no issues with our current process. We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to recruit, hire, and retain well-qualified firefighters to serve Cobb’s citizens."

Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, employment discrimination based on race, sex, color, national origin, or religion is prohibited. This includes practices that unintentionally have a discriminatory impact on certain groups unless those practices are directly related to the job requirements.




