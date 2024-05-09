Teen dead, another charged with murder after social media dispute in Powder Springs

A deadly shooting in Powder Springs left one teen dead and another in jail charged with murder. It happened on Wednesday evening in a subdivision off Shipp Road.

Powder Springs police say it all started with an argument between two groups of teens.

"It seems to have stemmed from social media interactions and messages and chats that led to a physical meet-up, and that's when the physical fight started," said Powder Springs Police Capt. Jason Holcombe.

Police say during the fight, one of the teens pulled out a semi-automatic gun.

"At some point that firearm went off and struck one of the individuals in the neck and head area," said Capt. Holcombe.

Fabrice "Mathew" Robelin (Supplied)

Fabrice Robelin died from the gunshot. He was 19 years old. His friends and family knew him as Mathew.

"Mathew, he was like my little Prince," said Margalie Cherenfant, his mom.

An eighteen-year-old, Coledye Warnock, was arrested and charged with murder.

Coledye Warnock (Supplied)

Investigators say after the shooting, Warnock ran through the woods into an adjacent subdivision. Police say Warnock went to a woman's home and told her what happened.

"He stated to her that he had just shot someone," said Capt. Holcombe.

Mathew's mother says her son graduated from McEachern High School and had just finished his first semester in college. Amidst her heartache, she urges young people to put down their guns.

"Too many guns out there in the hands of young men and they don't know what they're doing and killing each other. I would not want another family to go through what we're going through right now," said Cherenfant.