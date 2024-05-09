Athens man charged with murder in 2001 death of UGA law student Tara Louise Baker

article

An arrest has been made in the 23-year-old cold case murder of Tara Louise Baker in Athens.

Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, of Athens, has been charged with multiple offenses including murder, felony murder, and arson in connection to Baker’s tragic death in 2001.

Who is Tara Louise Baker?

Tara Louise Baker, born on January 20, 1977, in East Point, is remembered not only for her academic achievements but also for her remarkable character. A graduate of Lovejoy High School in 1995, Tara went on to attend Georgia College in Milledgeville, where she graduated Cum Laude in 1998 with two bachelor’s degrees.

Friends and classmates recall Tara as a beacon of kindness and inclusivity. Her commitment to social justice was evident early on as she consistently advocated for those less fortunate and often led efforts to include all students in academic activities.

Her academic prowess was matched by her dedication to making the university experience better for everyone around her. Tara was known for her ability to bring people together, ensuring that no serious student felt excluded from study groups or class projects.

UGA law student's murder

On the morning of January 19, 2001, Athens-Clarke County firefighters discovered Baker’s body while responding to a fire at her Athens apartment located at 160 Fawn Drive. Investigations concluded the fire was an act of arson, part of a deliberate and heinous crime that abruptly ended the life of the 23-year-old student.

Tara was last seen by friends around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, at the UGA Law School Library. That same friend got a call from Tara around 9:46 p.m. to make sure they got home safely. She told her friend she planned to leave the library around 10 p.m. That was the last time she was seen.

Reaction to break in Athens cold case murder

ACCPD Chief Jerry Saulters, who was one of the first officers on the crime scene back in 2001, expressed his deep connection to the case and his pride in the investigators’ enduring commitment. "Seeing this case come full circle with the arrest based on evidence collected long ago is a testament to the persistent efforts of all the officers involved over the years," said Chief Saulters.

"Today marks a significant step towards justice for Tara and her family, though it does not lessen the sorrow of her loss," stated GBI Director Chris Hosey. "The dedication of our GBI agents, forensic scientists, and local partners over the last 23 years has been pivotal in reaching this point."

Gov. Brian Kemp praised law enforcement for making the arrest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cold Case Unit and Athens-Clarke County Police Department were able to work out the evidence in September 2023 which led to Faust’s arrest.

Any additional tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI's tips submission page, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.