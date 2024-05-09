Ellijay devastated by overnight storms, community grapples with cleanup

Severe storms tore through the Ellijay area overnight. The storms left behind widespread damage and scattered debris.

Gilmer County School officials canceled Friday classes due to ongoing road conditions and power outages.

Damaging winds hit Ellijay

Ellen Parks feared her house would collapse as fierce winds and rain pummeled her Ellijay residence.

"It was wind, then it stopped. Bang. And when it did that, the house just started pouring. It took our shingles off the roof," Parks told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Debris was scattered along Old Highway 5 and Ellington Road. Power crews spent the day working to restore electricity to area homes and businesses after a round of storms pummeled the area, taking down trees and power lines.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ Severe storms leave behind damage in Gilmer County on May 9, 2024. (FOX 5)

Storm impacts forestry service

Members of the Georgia Forestry Commission watched crews work as they prepared to relocate.

The building housed equipment used to fight forest fires. It was completely destroyed.

A wall of the structure collapsed, and the roof was ripped off by high winds.

"Equipment wasn't damaged but the building is a total loss," explained Region 2 Fire Management Officer Leland Bass. "The roof is just saturated with water. We don't want to be in there if the roof collapses because it's just nails holding up plywood."

Gilmer County Schools closed Friday

The damage also caused the Gilmer County School District to cancel classes for the second day on Friday. Staff are being asked to report on a 2-hour delay or to report to a supervisor if they are not able to.