Atlanta airport attack suspect to undergo mental exam

The Brief Suspect accused of plotting airport attack ordered to undergo mental evaluation Judge denies request to release him on bond during evaluation period Attorneys say he has documented mental health history but is in good spirits



A Bartow County man accused of planning a mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will undergo a mental evaluation while remaining in federal custody.

What we know:

Billy Joe Cagle, who was arrested at the airport in October with a weapon in his possession, was not required to appear in court Thursday for a procedural conference. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed an evaluation is necessary, but disagreed on whether Cagle should be released on bond to complete it at an inpatient facility.

The court ultimately ruled that the evaluation will take place at the federal facility where Cagle is currently being held.

His defense team stated they still intend to pursue bond after the evaluation, emphasizing their goal of ensuring safety for both Cagle and the public.

What's next:

Attorneys say Cagle suffers from past mental health issues but declined to elaborate. They report he remains in "good spirits." The evaluation must be completed within 45 days.