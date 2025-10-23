Atlanta airport threat suspect’s mental state under federal review

The Brief Cagle’s wife told investigators he has schizophrenia, was off medication, and made the threats during a divorce dispute. Prosecutors and experts are assessing his mental competency before the case can move forward toward trial. A possible insanity defense and inpatient competency restoration are on the table depending on upcoming evaluations.



An arrest warrant is revealing the possible state of mind of the man accused of threatening to shoot up the world’s busiest airport.

Billy Cagle, 49, faced a federal judge for the first time Wednesday, just days after police say his alleged plot to attack Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was foiled by his wife and another family member.

Billy Cagle arrest warrants released

What we know:

According to a Clayton County arrest warrant, Cagle’s wife told investigators the couple was going through a divorce and that he suffers from schizophrenia and was off his medication at the time of the alleged threats, which he reportedly made over FaceTime.

The documents also revealed the gun found in his truck belonged to his wife.

During Cagle’s initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, his defense team told a federal magistrate judge that Cagle has "a history of mental health issues" and that they need to obtain his psychiatric records.

Mental competence in question

What they're saying:

"Schizophrenia is a psychotic illness that impacts someone's ability to interact appropriately with the world. Someone with schizophrenia just doesn't perceive the world the way someone without schizophrenia does," said Dr. Joseph Browning, a board-certified adult and forensic psychiatrist who teaches at Emory University’s law school. Browning is not affiliated with the case.

He said schizophrenia is a lifelong illness that can be managed but not cured.

"The thing about schizophrenia is that it's a chronic, lifelong illness, and people do great if they take their medicine consistently, but they're never cured," Browning said.

Browning said understanding a defendant’s state of mind is crucial for the legal process.

"We don't want the court to move on without the person understanding, because then the person may wind up convicted, unjustly or unfairly," he said.

Atlanta airport shooting threat thwarted

The backstory:

Police said Cagle’s family entered the Cartersville Police Department on Monday to report that he was on FaceTime making threats to carry out a mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officers immediately issued a be-on-the-lookout alert with his photo and vehicle description. Atlanta police later confirmed they located and detained Cagle inside the airport within minutes of that alert.

Investigators said an AR-15 style rifle loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition was recovered from his truck outside the terminal. Authorities emphasized that Cagle was stopped before he could reach any secure passenger areas. The incident briefly heightened security response around the airport, but officials said no shots were fired and there was no ongoing threat to travelers.

Federal prosecutors charged Cagle with attempted violence at an international airport, communicating threats across state lines and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He has remained in custody since the arrest while investigators review his communications and mental health history ahead of upcoming court proceedings.

Cagle's next court appearance

What's next:

He added that a competency hearing could be scheduled to determine Cagle’s mental state now and at the time of his arrest. Depending on the outcome, an insanity defense could be considered.

"If a defendant is competent to stand trial, then the case will typically move forward and be resolved. However, if the defendant is incompetent to stand trial, what will happen is some effort to restore that competency. Typically, in an inpatient facility," Browning said.

Cagle faces three federal charges and is due back in court next week.